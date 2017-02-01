University of Victoria

This summer, The Malahat Review, Canada’s premier literary magazine, invited entries from current University of Victoria students, UVic alumni, and greater Victoria-area writers to a one-time writing contest to mark the University of Victoria’s 50th Anniversary. First, Second and Third Prizes of $300, $150, and $100 respectively were to be awarded in each of four categories: poetry, short fiction, creative nonfiction, and dramatic monologue.

At the University of Victoria's Faculty of Fine Arts Alumni Night on October 30, 2012, The Malahat Review announced the winners of this contest.

In Poetry:

1st place: "Photograph: Svetlana Stalin and her father" by Pamela Porter

2nd place: "Personal Effects" by Susan Musgrave

3rd place: "The Brideship, 1862" by Katherin Edwards

In Fiction:

1st place: "The Sweater" by Laura Kraemer

2nd place: "Rogue Wave" by John G. Smith

3rd place: "Swallowtail" by Deirdre Vincent

In Creative Nonfiction:

1st place: "To Discover the Various Uses of Things" by Heather Simeney MacLeod

2nd place: "The Language of Flowers" by Katherin Edwards

3rd place: "Trailer-Warming" by Charlotte Helston

In Dramatic Monologue:

1st place: From "Ambassador Bridge" by David Brock

2nd place: "Fritters in Kandahar" by Peter Boychuk

3rd place: "Cop Shop Grow Op" by Jeff Forst

