Malahat Writers Nominated for Western Magazine Awards

Following on our seven National Magazine Award nominations, three Malahat Review writers were nominated for Western Magazine Awards.

In the Fiction category, Chris Kent, of Surrey, B.C. for “Scurvy” which appeared in the Spring 2008 issue; under the Human Experience category, “Bad Day” by Joel Yanofsky of Montreal (Winter 2008); and under Travel and Leisure, “Lost Pueblo” by Sioux Browning (Fall, 2008).

Winners were announced June 19th.

See www.westernmagazineawards.ca for more information.