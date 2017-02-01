Malahat Writers Clean Up at the National Magazine Awards

Malahat wins four NMAs!

The Malahat Review congratulates four of its authors who won 2008 National Magazine Awards, which were announced on Friday, June 5, 2009, in Toronto.

Fiction

Andrew Tibbetts of Toronto, Ontario, won Gold for “Dead Man’s Wedding”

D. W. Wilson of Victoria, B.C., won Silver for “The Elasticity of Bone”

Poetry

Sina Queyras of Montreal, Quebec, won Gold for “Her Dreams of the Expressway”

Personal Journalism

Joel Yanofsky of Montreal, Quebec, won Silver for “Bad Day”

With these four wins, the Malahat swept the fiction category, took the top prize in poetry, and won its first National Magazine Award in a non-fiction category. This year, it was among the top six magazines for the number of wins, sharing the spotlight with The Walrus, Toronto Life, Explore, enRoute, and Swerve. A year ago, Tibbetts’ story also won the Malahat’s prestigious Novella Prize and last winter, Yanofsky’s article won the magazine’s Creative Non-Fiction Prize.

Anne Fleming in Fiction for “Puke Diary”

Michael Lista in Poetry for “Fidelity”

Peter Richardson in Poetry for “Favour,” “An Equine Accessory Chews Over Options Within the Confines of a Two Story Cycle,” and “At Carruthers Point.”

Malahat writers also received three honourable mentions in this year’s Awards:

With these latest commendations, Malahat has won thirteen gold and ten silver National Magazine Awards and has received forty-three honourable mentions since the Awards were established in 1977. The magazine has been nominated for, and also won, more NMAs than any other literary journal in Canada.

Again, congratulations to all our authors!

For more information about the National Magazine Awards, please go to www.magazine-awards.com. For more infomation about The Malahat Review, please go to www.malahatreview.ca.