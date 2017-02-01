Writers win at National Magazine Awards

Malahat's writers dominate poetry category

The Malahat Review congratulates two of our authors for their wins in the 2007 National Magazine Awards.

Aurian Haller, of Quebec City, won Gold in the poetry category for “Songs of the Taxidermist,” which appeared in our Summer 2007 issue.

Anne Compton, of Rothesay, N.B. won Silver in the same category for “Stars, Sunday Dawn,” “Houseguest,” and “The age we discover poetry,” three poems that appeared in our Winter 2007 issue.

With these two wins, the Malahat swept the poetry category. A year ago, Aurian’s poem was also a co-winner of the 2007 edition of the Malahat’s prestigious Long Poem Prize.

These two commendations are the eleventh gold and eighth silver wins that the Malahat has received since the Awards were established in 1977.The magazine has been nominated for, and also won, more National Magazine Awards than any other literary journal in Canada.

For more information about the National Magazine Awards, please go to magazine-awards.com.