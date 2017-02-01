Web Exclusive! Robyn Rowland's

tribute to Lorna Crozier

To mark the publication of The Malahat Review’s Spring 2010 (#170) issue, celebrated Australian poet Robyn Rowland wrote “Affinities” in honour of Lorna Crozier.

Rowland’s remarkable four-part poem explores the connections she feels between her own work and Crozier, one of Canada’s best-known and most-loved writers. “Affinities” can be read for the first time, here, on The Malahat Review website:

Out of the blue you appeared, seeming cool

as afternoon was melting down my back

in the steaming tents of Adelaide.

Flights of small birds, your words whirred up breezes,

sailing us beyond our skin, beyond bone to that harboured place

where everything can be stilled: home for the words of poets.

That was the first time, the second, the third;

as I trawled through readings, listening for connection.

Read the complete poem!

Robyn Rowland (www.robynrowland.com) lives in Torquay in the Australian state of Victoria. Honorary Fellow at the School of Culture and Communication, University of Melbourne, she has published seven books of poetry. Silence & its tongues (2006) was runner-up for the 2007 ACT Minister’s Judith Wright Poetry Prize; her latest is Seasons of Doubt & Burning: New & Selected (Five Islands Press, 2010).