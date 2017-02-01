And the Survey winner is...

Malahat reader wins online survey draw

The Malahat Review congratulates Linda King, who has won a copy of our limited edition broadside of P. K. Page’s extraordinary National Magazine Award-winning poem, "Deaf-Mute in a Pear Tree."

Linda King was one of hundreds of readers who participated in The Malahat Review’s online readership survey this winter. Page’s poem originally appeared in the Spring 1984, and the broadside, which is a handsome example of fine printing by Porcupine’s Quill, is signed by the author.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to complete the survey, helping us gain a better understanding of how to better serve our community of readers, writers, and advertisers.