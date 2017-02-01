Malahat Writers Earn Two National Magazine Awards and Three Journey Prize Nominations

The Malahat Review Sweeps Poetry at the National Magazine Awards!

At this year's National Magazine Awards, held June 4th, The Malahat Review won both gold and silver for poetry, and an honourable mention in the fiction category.

Marion Quednau's 2009 Malahat Long Poem Prize winner, "Paradise, Later Years" (issue #167, Summer 2009) won Gold in the poetry category at the National Magazine Awards, while P. K. Page's (1916 – 2010) "Cullen in Old Age" (issue #167, Summer 2009) won Silver.

Anna Smith's 2010 Jack Hodgins Founders' Award for Fiction-winning short story, "The Score Diary of Billy Bishop" (issue #169, Winter 2009) received an Honourable Mention in the fiction category.

For more information: National Magazine Awards

Malahat Receives Three Journey Prize Nominations

We are thrilled to announce that all three of our submissions to this year's Writers' Trust of Canada/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize have been nominated for the $10,000 award!

Congratulations to:

Devon Code (for "Uncle Oscar," issue #168, Fall 2009)

Ben Lof (for "When in the Field with Her at His Back," issue #166, Spring 2009—this story also won the Alberta Literary Awards' Howard O'Hagan Prize for best short story!)

Eliza Robertson (for "Ship's Log," issue #168, Fall 2009—this story was also the winner of our 2009 Far Horizons Award for Short Fiction)

Congratulations to all three!