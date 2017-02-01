At this year's National Magazine Awards, held June 4th, The Malahat Review won both gold and silver for poetry, and an honourable mention in the fiction category.
Marion Quednau's 2009 Malahat Long Poem Prize winner, "Paradise, Later Years" (issue #167, Summer 2009) won Gold in the poetry category at the National Magazine Awards, while P. K. Page's (1916 – 2010) "Cullen in Old Age" (issue #167, Summer 2009) won Silver.
Anna Smith's 2010 Jack Hodgins Founders' Award for Fiction-winning short story, "The Score Diary of Billy Bishop" (issue #169, Winter 2009) received an Honourable Mention in the fiction category.
For more information: National Magazine Awards
We are thrilled to announce that all three of our submissions to this year's Writers' Trust of Canada/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize have been nominated for the $10,000 award!
Congratulations to: