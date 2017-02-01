The Malahat Review congratulates our nominees in the 2007 National Magazine Awards, which were announced on Tuesday, April 29, 2008, at 7 pm in Toronto.
Our nominees are:
In the Poetry category for “Star, Sunday Dawn,” “Houseguest,” and “The age we discover poetry”, in #161 (Winter 2007).
In the Poetry category for “Song of the Taxidermist” in #159 (Summer 2007).
In the Fiction category for: “Past Perfect” in #160 (Fall 2007).
Winners are announced in Toronto on June 6, 2008
See www.magazine-awards.com for more info.
Good luck, Anne, Aurian, and Matthew!