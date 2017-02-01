Writers nominated for National Magazine Awards

Malahat's writers nominated in poetry and fiction categories

The Malahat Review congratulates our nominees in the 2007 National Magazine Awards, which were announced on Tuesday, April 29, 2008, at 7 pm in Toronto.

Our nominees are:

Anne Compton

In the Poetry category for “Star, Sunday Dawn,” “Houseguest,” and “The age we discover poetry”, in #161 (Winter 2007).

Aurian Haller

In the Poetry category for “Song of the Taxidermist” in #159 (Summer 2007).

Matthew J. Trafford

In the Fiction category for: “Past Perfect” in #160 (Fall 2007).

Winners are announced in Toronto on June 6, 2008

See www.magazine-awards.com for more info.

Good luck, Anne, Aurian, and Matthew!