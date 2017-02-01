2010 Far Horizons Award Finalists Announced

Announcing the finalists for The Malahat Review’s 2010 Far Horizons Award for Poetry!

These 15 were chosen from 498 entries:

Andréa Ledding, “Fishing Trip”

Chris Nikkel, “Voyage to the Old World”

Clea Roberts, “Cathedral”

Colin Fulton, “Settlement”

Danny Jacobs, “A Fifth Factory”

Darren Bifford, “Wolf Hunter”

dee Hobsbawn-Smith, “Pottery in the Cypress Hills”

Jeff Steudel, “Days of Blood”

Jessie Jones, “procession”

Kyeren Regehr, “After the Battle with Mordred”

Lesley Pasquin, “Bowling for Dollars”

Lesley Pasquin, “Twelve Steps”

Mary MacDonald, “Marble Song”

Susan Brennan, “Last Prayer of the Day”

Susan Buis, “Hook and Wren”

The winner will be announced soon! Stay tuned.